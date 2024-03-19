Group promoting, preserving Route 66 has a new home in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — One group dedicated to promoting Route 66 to travelers and preserving the historic byway has a new home in Tulsa.

The Oklahoma Route 66 Association has been around since 1989. By that point, the interstate already did a number on "America's Main Street" decades earlier. Despite that, the Association's president, Rhys Martin, told 2 News he's seen Route 66 roar back in recent years.

"You have a lot of folks, especially during Covid, that said, 'You know, I want to travel, but I don't really want to fly,'" he said. "And so, Route 66 has been here the whole time. And there are a lot of initiatives to help people enjoy what's on Route 66, go to these great mom-and-pop diners, roadside attractions like the blue whale, and kind of celebrate a little bit of what [author] Michael Wallace calls 'America before it became generic.'"

To cater to all these road-trippers from America and abroad, the Association is moving into the back of the Renaissance Square Event Center on 11th Street in Tulsa, the "Capital of Route 66."

Like the road it sits on, this building has a history of its own.

2 News Oklahoma The Renaissance Square Event Center on 11th Street, which houses the new administrative office for the Oklahoma Route 66 Association.

Constructed back in the late 1930s next to Max Campbell's Casa Loma hotel, it was originally a local factory for the Dixie Popt Corn Company, also making Zimzs Potato Chips.

While known for its past, Martin told us “Route 66 has always been a road of the future."

"And granted, originally, that was just getting the road paved," he added. "But now with the coming evolution of electric cars with the idea of younger folks wanting to have real life experiences as opposed to collecting things, route 66 appeals to all of that. So, in the future, I see route 66 continuing to rely on its history -- but helping celebrate where we’re going as a country.”

The Association will celebrate their new office with an open house on Saturday, March 23. Author Michael Wallace will sign copies of his book on Route 66. There will also be live music, face-painting, and more.

For more details, click here to see the Association's webpage.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

