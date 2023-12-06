Ideas floated for next Route 66 attraction

TULSA, Okla. — The hill atop Cyrus Avery Plaza - better known in modern times as Cry Baby Hill during Tulsa Tough weekend - is the city's newest target for an iconic Route 66 attraction to steal the gaze of travelers.

"This is an important site. We've been thinking about it for two decades," City of Tulsa Mayor's Chief of Staff Blake Ewing told 2 News. 'How do we tell the Tulsa story on Route 66?' And this site was always the one that's been identified."

Representatives from numerous City of Tulsa departments put on Tuesday night's public meeting at the centennial center to get any and all ideas.

So far, the city suggests designs going hand in hand with the river and the upcoming Zink Lake projects, to improve walkability on the notoriously steep hill, and to promote art and history.

The good news is the project - whatever it turns out to be - is already paid for with Tulsa County's Vision 2025 program and the city's third penny sales tax.

The city wants the project finished in time for the centennial celebration of the Mother Road in 2026.

"And I don't think that would be the neighborhood's preference anyway, a big grand development like what's been put forth in the past," Riverview Neighborhood Association President Chris McCabe said.

McCabe and neighbor David Olson said they'd endorse any addition promoting recreation or beautification.

"We do have our trail system right along the Arkansas River, and I love the public art idea too," Olson said.

The only bad idea, according to McCabe, is a rather radical one.

"We don't have any problems with Tulsa Tough. We love it. We embrace it. But the idea of a 30-foot tall baby? I think a lot of eye-rolling from the residents over that idea," he said.

The final public meeting for the project is this Thursday from 5:30 to 7:00 at Centennial Center in Veterans Park on 6th Street.

Ewing said final proposals will be sent to city council to vote on in early 2024.

