Tulsans can weigh in on plans for Route 66 development

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa is developing an area of Route 66 along Riverside Drive. But — leaders want the public's help to decide what will happen.

This city-owned property sits atop Crybaby Hill, overlooking Riverside Drive, Route 66, and Cyrus Avery Plaza.

"There's already so much going on here that people already love," said Ellen Ray, the managing director of the City Design Studio, "and we just want to take it to the next level."



Related story >>> Tulsa Route 66 Commission urges business owners to apply for facade grant

Right now, there is a public parking lot, and it's in a mostly residential area. The city wants to turn it into something bigger.

Two public meetings are being held this week so Tulsans can help shape the plans.

"Ideas that have been floated out there really focus on kind of a roadside attraction, such that if you're cruising down Route 66 here, what would make you turn off the road?" said Ray. "Would it be a big piece of public art, would be a retro style diner, would it be a boutique auto hotel?" she continued. "We're really open to a lot of ideas."

Ray emphasized they want "something that both attracts tourists" but "also serves locals."



Related story >>> Tulsa Route 66 Commission announces event grant program

The project is funded through Vision 2025 and the city's third penny sales tax.

It goes without saying that Route 66 is an iconic part of America's history. Ray told 2 News Oklahoma the city hopes to have something constructed by the Route 66 Centennial in 2026.

​"I feel like Route 66 is often a part of this culture of nostalgia," she observed. "And while we want to celebrate the past, we also want to say, 'Hey, this is what Tulsa is now,' and kind of keep it in that genre of what is a good roadside attraction but also update Tulsa's look to the rest of the world."

Tulsans can choose between public meetings Tuesday or Thursday nights, from 5:30 pm to 7 pm both nights. The meetings are at the Centennial Center at Veterans Park.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

