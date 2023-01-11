Tulsa Route 66 Commission announces event grant program

TULSA, Okla. — A new grant program for Route 66 businesses launched Tuesday. It’s an extension of Vision Tulsa and aims to bring more small businesses to historic Route 66 in Tulsa.

The Route 66 Special Event Grant Matching Program aims to not only entice new businesses to open up along historic Route 66 but also help remove barriers for existing businesses along the historic highway

Chair of the Tulsa Route 66 Commission, Samantha Extance said they’ve been working on this grant for two years; talking with local business owners and property owners about their wants and needs. She said this grant will help those businesses host events and reach more of the Tulsa area. She said the event grant will stimulate economic development, rejuvenate stagnant commercial areas and connect the community.

“So we are focused on all 28 miles of the corridor. We hope to see areas that don’t have a lot of events currently participating. So right now we see a lot of events from the Tulsa Market District, in the Meadow Gold District, on Route 66 Main Street but not as much out East,” said Extance.

Twenty-five thousand dollars has been allocated so far but Extance said depending on the response, more money could be brought in. Events that qualify for the grant must be free and open to the public, designed to bring awareness to Route 66 as well as take place and be visible on Route 66.

To encourage participation, each business may be awarded one free event per year. If you’re a business owner interested in applying for the grant, click here.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --