Attorneys for Oklahoma death row inmate sue after minister barred from execution

OKLAHOMA CITY — Attorneys for an Oklahoma man set to be put to death this week are now suing the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

Lawyers for convicted murderer Scott Eizember argued the state has denied his first amendment rights to a clergy of record for his planned execution in McAlester this Thursday. Reverend Dr. Jeff Hood told 2 News Oklahoma he will not be allowed to accompany Eizember inside the execution chamber if the decision holds.

Hood said the DOC denying him is an attack on religious freedom, decided based on his previous social activism of which he said he was arrested during various civil rights protests.

“According to the standard that the Department of Corrections has set, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. wouldn’t be allowed in the execution chamber in Oklahoma, and for me, this is an unbelievable injustice,” Hood said.

Oklahoma Department of Corrections sent the following statement to 2 News Oklahoma regarding the decision to bar Hood:

"The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is tasked with professionally carrying out the orders of the court in accordance with state statute, ensuring the dignity of all involved. Out of respect for the families of victims, ODOC will not allow the outbursts of activists to interfere, regardless of that activist’s declared role in this process. The spiritual advisor in this case has been arrested multiple times for such outbursts in other states, demonstrating a blatant disregard for the experiences of victims’ families and the solemnity of the process. Per policy, inmate Eizember will be afforded access to his designated spiritual advisor in the time leading up to his execution, and that advisor will witness the execution in another part of the facility via a closed-circuit feed."

Hood has since called the statement “slanderous” in a follow-up phone call and said he’s never had any incident with DOC.

The execution itself remains scheduled for Thursday morning at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

