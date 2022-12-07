Clemency denied for Oklahoma death row inmate Scott Eizember

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 Wednesday to deny clemency for death row inmate Scott Eizember.

Eizember is sentenced to death for killing elderly couple A.J. and Patsy Cantrell at the beginning of a violent crime spree and manhunt that lasted multiple weeks.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt can still delay or stop the execution. The state is scheduled to execute Eizember on Jan. 12.

