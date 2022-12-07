Watch Now
Clemency denied for Oklahoma death row inmate Scott Eizember

Scott Eizember is scheduled to be executed in Oklahoma on Jan. 12, 2023. Photo dated Feb. 5, 2018.
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 Wednesday to deny clemency for death row inmate Scott Eizember.

Eizember is sentenced to death for killing elderly couple A.J. and Patsy Cantrell at the beginning of a violent crime spree and manhunt that lasted multiple weeks.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt can still delay or stop the execution. The state is scheduled to execute Eizember on Jan. 12.

