Clemency denied for Oklahoma death row inmate Scott Eizember

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 Wednesday to deny clemency for death row inmate Scott Eizember.
Eizember is sentenced to death for killing elderly couple A.J. and Patsy Cantrell at the beginning of a violent crime spree and manhunt that lasted multiple weeks.
MORE >>> Scott Eizember: One of the longest manhunts in Oklahoma history
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt can still delay or stop the execution. The state is scheduled to execute Eizember on Jan. 12.
Trending Stories:
- Bartlesville officials confirm internal investigations into police officer
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- Pearl Jam pushes for Cherokee Nation delegate in Congress
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Police searching for two men involved in armed robbery at Brookside QuikTrip
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter