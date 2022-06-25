Route 66 Road Fest brings awareness to the history before upcoming centennial

TULSA, Okla — The AAA Route 66 Road Fest is underway, the event is bringing awareness around the history of Route 66 ahead of the centennial in 2026.

People are walking around to check out the classic cars, vintage trailers, and even getting to experience some exhibits that gives you the history of that era.

For kids, they have a mini-golf course, a pinewood derby, and even a planetarium.

There will be bands keeping patrons entertained outside along with multiple vendors.

The goal of the event is to not only share the history but to create something that anybody can relate to.

One attendee, Lindsey Springer, told 2 News that he came to see the classic cars on display but stayed to learn more about the Mother Road which holds a lot of memories for him.

“We just walked through the 40’s where it was World War II surrounded it brings the size of the cars up and what was going on at that time. We’ve been through the 30’s and 50’s. So there’s just so much more going on than just a car. It's connecting that decade to the car", Springer said.

Some visitors came from other cities throughout Oklahoma, and others from out of state to experience the inaugural convention.

The convention will run until 10 p.m. Saturday night and open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The Route 66 Road Fest will continue every year up to the centennial in 2026.

The hope is to expand the convention to other cities along the Mother Road.

