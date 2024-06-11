50 YEARS OF TULSA RIVER PARKS: "Hard to imagine" Tulsa without them

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa River Parks Authority is marking 50 years of giving Green Country pristine green spaces.

The ability to go for a jog or stroll along a gorgeous riverfront without busy intersections stopping pedestrians is one not to take for granted.

From a marathon’s worth of paved paths and playgrounds along the Arkansas River to the rocky trails of Turkey Mountain, the River Parks Authority oversees a lot of Tulsa’s natural landmarks.

As for what Tulsa would even look like without the River Parks Authority, executive director Jeff Edwards told 2 News, “Imagine no Gathering Place. Imagine no Iron Man, previously here, you know, over the last three years. It’s hard to imagine."

"Would it be developed?" he continued. "Would we see, you know, high-rise buildings all along the Arkansas River, where you couldn’t really see the greatest natural resource, here, in the river itself?”

He said the public waterfront parks that the agency maintains radically improve the quality of life in Tulsa County.

"50 years old—it's hard to believe, isn't it? But, you know, that's just to the testament of the previous generation of workers and now the current generation and into the future,” said Edwards.

“Just goes to show that Tulsa loves this landscape and loves river parks and loves everything we have to offer to them," he added. "It's such a well-used amenity. It's such a highly accessible recreational feature for all of Tulsa."

Since 1974, the Authority has created 26 miles of asphalt-paved trails, playgrounds, fountains, statues, and other recreational features along the riverbank. It also spearheaded the growth of Turkey Mountain’s 40 miles of trails, mountain bike amenities, and urban wildlife habitation.

Those projects are some of the agency's greatest achievements, he said.

“I’m glad that Tulsa thought, ‘Let’s preserve our green spaces and keep those in tack so that we have good access to the Arkansas River,’” said Edwards.

The RPA is a "public trust authority," and many of its projects are funded through public-private partnerships. Edwards told us the agency is "about a $180 million park investment for Tulsa," with half of that coming from private funds.

He and local elected leaders, such as Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith, will mark the milestone anniversary on June 11.

