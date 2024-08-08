$400,000: Vista Shadow Mountain Apt. ownership settles with evicted residents

TULSA, Okla — Three years after tenants were forced to leave, the ownership group of the now vacant Vista Shadow Mountain Apartments, has settled with the displaced residents.

The total settlement amounts to $400,000.

Ayanna Sutton remembers when she moved into the Vista Shadow Mountain Apartments.

“It was nice for you know, my first apartment. The atmosphere seemed OK, not too bad,” Sutton said.

For some of her neighbors, the atmosphere turned out poorly.

Pictures in the class action petition show the conditions inside the apartments.

At publishing time 2 News had not heard back from the management group of the apartments, CITYR group. They operate out of Houston, New Jersey and Israel.

The situation spiraled quickly – and residents were forced to leave.

Ayanna lived in a Downtown Tulsa hotel, and an apartment complex near 51st and Memorial before getting a duplex on the North side of town, where she lives now. She is one of the residents who is set to recieve $2010.47 as part of the settlement. The lead members will recieve $16,000 a piece for their work leading the lawsuit.

“It is a big relief, but I feel like it could be a little bit more,” Sutton says.

Tulsa attorney Jared Burden, who represnted the residents, agreees saying “the settlement amount is obviously too little, but it was the best we could achieve.” He is relieved the residents can move on after three years of litigation.

“It was pretty sad. A lot of families lived there, you know, people with kids,” Sutton said, “It was before I had my daughter, so I couldn’t imagine going through that with kids.”

Burden told 2 News he is trying to track down everyone eligible for these payments. However, for those who can’t be tracked down, he’ll give the extra money to Housing Solutions of Tulsa.

