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250TH BIRTHDAY: 4th of July spending

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Fireworks stands are up and running, and grocery carts are filling up with barbecue favorites from burgers and chips to steak and salad.

This year’s big 250th birthday celebration for Independence Day is stacking up to be a little more expensive.

According to the Retail Federation, the average tab for food is running two dollars more than last year bringing it close to $100 bucks.

When it comes to putting the sparkle — or sparklers in the celebration, prices run from an economical $1.00 for a pack of sparklers to hundreds of dollars for big, multipacks of fireworks at the Edison Band fireworks stand in Broken Arrow near the intersection of 101st and Memorial.

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Band member Autumn Banfield plays the flute.  She told 2 News Oklahoma she is taking a couple of shifts at the stand to help raise money.  She said, "

"I've seen a couple of things go up in price, um, and then there's some things that really haven't, like the sparklers really haven't gone up or like the novelty stuff, like the small things haven't really gotten up, um, which is good because little kids like to buy all that stuff.”

Fellow bandmate and flute player, Stella Weave told 2 News rain has slowed sales but the band still hopes to make more money this year than last year.

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"We made $35,000 last year--we're definitely trying to exceed that goal.”

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