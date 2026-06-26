TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after an apparent murder-suicide the afternoon of June 25.

TPD responded to a welfare check around 3:45 pm at a home near 55th and South Boston.

WATCH: TPD: 2 people found dead after murder-suicide in south Tulsa

TPD: 2 people found dead after murder-suicide in south Tulsa

Police said they found 39-year-old Kristina Schwaighofer and 35-year-old Kyler Young dead inside the home. TPD said early indications are Young shot Schwaighofer and then himself.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

