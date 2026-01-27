25 Years Later: Remembering victims of the OSU plane crash

TULSA, Okla . — On January 27, 2001, a plane carrying 10 men crashed in a Colorado pasture, killing all on board.

The plane, traveling back to Stillwater from Colorado, carried ten members of the Oklahoma State University community.

The victims, now remembered as 'The Ten, ' are honored every year:



Daniel Lawson- OSU basketball player

Nate Fleming- OSU basketball player

Will Hancock- OSU athletic media relations coordinator

Jared Weiberg- Student assistant

Brian Luinstra- Athletic trainer

Pat Noyes- Director of Basketball Operations

Kendall Durfey- Broadcast engineer

Bill Teegins- Oklahoma City broadcaster

Bjorn Fahlstrom- pilot

Denver Mills- pilot

January 27, 2026 marks 25 years since the crash. OSU posted a tribute on their Facebook page, and linked people to the history they've gathered to remember and pay tribute to the victims.

In Colorado, a memorial to the victims sits at the site of the crash. There is also a memorial at OSU and a yearly 'Remember the Ten' run.

