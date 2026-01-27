Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
25 Years Later: Remembering victims of the OSU plane crash

TULSA, Okla . — On January 27, 2001, a plane carrying 10 men crashed in a Colorado pasture, killing all on board.

The plane, traveling back to Stillwater from Colorado, carried ten members of the Oklahoma State University community.

The victims, now remembered as 'The Ten, ' are honored every year:

  • Daniel Lawson- OSU basketball player
  • Nate Fleming- OSU basketball player
  • Will Hancock- OSU athletic media relations coordinator
  • Jared Weiberg- Student assistant
  • Brian Luinstra- Athletic trainer
  • Pat Noyes- Director of Basketball Operations
  • Kendall Durfey- Broadcast engineer
  • Bill Teegins- Oklahoma City broadcaster
  • Bjorn Fahlstrom- pilot
  • Denver Mills- pilot

January 27, 2026 marks 25 years since the crash. OSU posted a tribute on their Facebook page, and linked people to the history they've gathered to remember and pay tribute to the victims.

In Colorado, a memorial to the victims sits at the site of the crash. There is also a memorial at OSU and a yearly 'Remember the Ten' run.

