2 News anchor loses brother during winter weather

TULSA, Okla. — Sudden cardiac arrest killed a Green Country man on January 24th.
Nathan Phillips died while sledding with his children to enjoy the recent winter weather. His sister, Sharon Phillips, is an anchor at 2 News Oklahoma.
She said her family takes comfort in knowing the last thing he saw was the joy on his children's faces. Nathan Phillips was a nurse educator at Saint Francis Hospital and had a passion for caring for others.
Friends and family organized a GoFundMe to support his children and family through this sudden tragedy.
Cold weather strains heart health. 2 News Oklahoma spoke with a cardiologist about ways to stay safe while exercising in colder temperatures.
A celebration of life is being planned for Nathan Phillips on February 7th.
