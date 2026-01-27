How to protect yourself from bitter cold weather

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — It's been below freezing in Green Country for days, even hitting zero at one point. But that's not stopping families from getting out and having some fun.

But with that comes a risk to your health.

After several inches of snow fell over the weekend, many are trying to dig out and get back to normal, like Stanley Fisher.

Weather Round two of snow and sleet moves across Green Country overnight Michael Seger

"Just shoveling the snow, trying to make sure no one slips on the ice in the morning," Fisher said.

But with the snow comes the bitter cold, and it's sticking around. Doctors say that means you need to be careful.

Weather Highs above freezing for a few days, then temperatures dropping again Brandon Wholey

"It causes the heart rate and blood pressure to go up — it's almost like a stress test from the cold," said Dr. Michael Fogley, a cardiologist at Ascension St. John.

Doctors warn that shoveling or sledding can put strain on your heart — especially if you're not used to it.

"And people go out unprepared, start shoveling, and it puts an undue burden on their cardiovascular system," Fogley said.

The cold can also lead to hypothermia or frostbite. The National Weather Service says symptoms of hypothermia can start in less than 30 minutes.

Fisher says the best defense is layering up.

"I sweat beneath all these clothes, but I stay warm, so that's important," Fisher said.

As kids of all ages race down hills in Broken Arrow, the cold doesn't seem to be a factor, at least for the actual kids.

When asked if they were cold, several children responded with a resounding "No!"

Layering up is key, something that even parents say is everything. One parent described making her children wear three pairs of pants and two pairs of socks.

Here is our Emma Burch layering up before going out in the frigid temperatures.

Moms like Holli Gaskins made sure her girls were bundled up before hitting the hill.

"Just lots of layers and trying to stay warm," Gaskins said.

Doctors also recommend staying hydrated and taking breaks inside.

So whether you're shoveling or sledding, remember to stay warm and have fun.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

