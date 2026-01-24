Wintry Weather Over the Weekend

***WINTER STORM WARNING FOR ALL OF NE OKLAHOMA UNTIL 3 PM TOMORROW FOR ACCUMULATING SNOW/ICE AND VERY LOW WIND CHILLS***\

***EXTREME COLD WARNING FOR GREEN COUNTRY UNTIL NOON MONDAY***

The first round of snow has come to an end, but we'll continue to see flurries and snow showers through the day. A second round of moderate to heavy snow arrives Saturday evening and will continue into Sunday morning, ending through midday. Wind chills will be well below 0° into Sunday morning.

Current thinking is a large 5" to 9" swath across much of eastern Oklahoma and 4" to 7" into southeast Kansas. There may be an area between I-44 down to I-40 that ends up in the 10"+ range. Luck of the draw where some of the more intense bands line up.

Whether you are in an area that ends up with lower totals, or higher totals, travel will be impacted. Some roads may become impassable as round two moves in overnight. If you do not have to travel, stay. If you do have to get out, stay safe and warm!

Temperatures will fall below zero Monday morning. We may climb above to near freezing Tuesday afternoon, but the snow on the ground will likely hang for a long time with cold temperatures forecast through next week. Several days highs will remain below freezing.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

