2 dead after stabbing in Henryetta

HENRYETTA, Okla. — Around 3:30pm Thursday police responded to a stabbing near 4th and Division in Henryetta.
Police found two people dead and one person in critical condition.
Police said four total people were stabbed including the suspect after he stabbed himself.
Police said they found a large amount of marijuana in the house.
