Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

2 dead after stabbing in Henryetta

Henryetta stabbing.jpg
Posted at
and last updated

HENRYETTA, Okla. — Around 3:30pm Thursday police responded to a stabbing near 4th and Division in Henryetta.

Police found two people dead and one person in critical condition.

Police said four total people were stabbed including the suspect after he stabbed himself.

Police said they found a large amount of marijuana in the house.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7