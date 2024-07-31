$2.4M RENOVATION: Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame gets facelift

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame in Muskogee is getting a facelift.

On July 31, they unveiled plans for a $2.4 million renovation.

“My uncle Chick Rains was inducted,” said Dice Dawson.

The Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame means a lot to Dice Dawson. Muskogee born and bred, he’s proud of the rich musical history in the state and his uncle, Chick Rains, connection to it.

“He discovered a guy named Wade Hays from Oklahoma, and they had two #1’s right off the bat,” said Dawson.

Hampton Creative

Dawson was present as state and city leaders unveiled the major changes to the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.

“It’s going to make it first class, and that’s what we want,” said Dawson.

The goal for the $2.4 million renovation is to make the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame a destination spot.



They’ll have unique displays, interactive exhibits, and a focal wall for the more than 100 inductees.

The outside of the building will also be renovated, and additional signage will be installed to attract more people.

“I don’t know if there’s a state that has a richer and more diverse musical heritage and history,” said Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell.



Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell said the renovation is good for business. He said upgrading the tourist attraction could bring more people and more dollars to town.

“When we invest in ourselves, taxpayers around the country, they recognize that,” said Pinnell. “They show up in Oklahoma and they spend a lot of money and that’s what we want.”

They plan to start work on the renovations in the next few months and hope to finish the space by early 2026.

