Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame to hold induction ceremony

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame is hosting a ceremony to honor its 2023 inductees on Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m.

2 News spoke with Oklahoma country singer and Ricochet lead singer Heath Wright. While sitting on his farm in Oklahoma, he said he loves getting to be a cowboy on the weekdays and a musician on weekends.

“During the week, I get to be a cowboy," Wright said. "On the weekends, I get to climb in the bus and go do my country music thing.”

The popular band is known for songs like "Daddy's Money" and "Love is Stronger than Pride."

Wright said being inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame is a big honor, and he is excited to be on a wall with some of his idols.

“I don’t even have the words to describe how honored I am to be in the same hall, on the same list as Merle Haggard, Joe Diffie, the great Toby Keith who we just lost. I’m still pinching myself,” Wright said.

He, along with other band members, will be at the ceremony, performing some of their classic country songs.

Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame Preview

2 News also spoke with the president of the Board of Directors for the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame. Jaime Stout said inducting new members is one of the greatest joys for them. They love sharing and memorializing the legacies of Oklahoma music legends.

“Oklahoma has such a rich musical heritage filled it a ton of talented artists, songwriters, producers, just several in the music industry. And we are so lucky to be able to honor them and preserve their legacies here at the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame,” Stout said.

Ricochet, along with seven other music industry professionals, are being honored at the ceremony. The ceremony and concert are being held at the Muskogee Civic Center.

Visit the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame website for more information and tickets.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

