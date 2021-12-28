"I feel sorrow." Tulsa police chief talks about teens killed recently

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa is reeling from the loss of two 13-year-old boys within days of each other, each gunned down.

One person is charged in the shooting death of a teen in west Tulsa on December 22nd. Court allege B.W.'s death was caused by a fight between his brother and another person. The suspected gunman fired seven shots and two hit the teen, killing him. The suspect, Christian Harrison, 19, is not in custody. This case is under federal jurisdiction because the suspect is a Native American.

Another 13-year-old shot and killed on December 27th around 4 a.m. Witnesses heard as many as 14 shots before police found the teen shot and killed near 61st and Peoria. Police are investigating and when 2 News checked in with them on Tuesday there were no new developments.

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin posted about the teens' deaths on his Twitter profile, expressing sorrow and pleading for information.

Tulsa’s most recent murders involve 13yr olds. The death of a child is always difficult and often preventable. I feel sorrow over these two lives & the 59 other lives lost this year. Detectives are hard at work and need the assistance of those who know details. — Tulsa Police Department Chief Franklin (@TPD_Franklin) December 28, 2021

Not drawing conclusions to these homicides, but I feel the need to state the obvious. Morality can neither be legislated nor policed. Parents must be the first line of defense. Government is not the parent. Once we get involved it’s too late. — Tulsa Police Department Chief Franklin (@TPD_Franklin) December 28, 2021

61 homicides have been reported in Tulsa so far in 2021.

