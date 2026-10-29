Warm Thursday Before Rain Returns for Halloween

TULSA, OKLA — Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the mid-80s — about 15 degrees above average. Clouds will increase, but dry weather is expected. Overnight lows will stay in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Rain chances increase Friday and continue into Saturday. Showers could become more widespread Friday evening and overnight, then gradually taper off Saturday.

Most areas could see a few hundredths to a quarter-inch of rain, with isolated totals near a half-inch. Thunderstorm chances remain low.

Halloween Trick-or-Treat Forecast

Highs Saturday will be near 70 degrees, with the best chance for rain during the morning and early afternoon. Showers may ease by evening, but dry conditions for trick-or-treating aren’t guaranteed.

Keep an umbrella handy and check for forecast updates before heading out.

More Storms Possible Early Next Week

Sunday should bring a brief break from the rain before another storm system approaches. Rain and thunderstorm chances could increase Sunday night and continue Monday into Tuesday as a strong cold front moves through.

Forecast models suggest the potential for impactful weather, but the timing and severity remain uncertain. Strong or severe storms cannot be ruled out.

Cooler air will follow the front, bringing highs in the 60s and overnight lows in the 40s by Wednesday.

Don’t Forget to Fall Back

Daylight saving time ends Sunday, November 1. Set clocks back one hour before bed Saturday night.

In Tulsa, sunrise Sunday is expected at 6:46 a.m., with sunset at 5:27 p.m.