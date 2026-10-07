Warm, Dry Weather Continues Across Green Country

TULSA, OKLA — A weak cold front will move through today, but it won’t bring any rain or a noticeable cool-down. Temperatures will start in the upper 50s before warming into the mid-80s under mostly sunny skies. South winds will remain light at 5–10 mph.

By Thursday, sunshine continues with a low around 60 and an afternoon high in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday will be the warmest day of the workweek, with temperatures starting around 63 degrees before climbing into the upper 80s. Skies will remain mostly sunny with south winds at 5–15 mph.

The warm, dry pattern continues into the weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies, morning lows in the low to mid 60s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. South winds will become a bit breezier at 10–15 mph.

The combination of warm temperatures, dry conditions and somewhat stronger winds could lead to locally elevated fire weather concerns, especially where vegetation remains dry.

Looking ahead to next week, the weather pattern will remain warm and dry through at least the early part of the week. A stronger cold front could approach around the middle of next week, potentially bringing our next opportunity for a more significant cool-down.

Rain chances could also increase with that front, but the timing and rainfall potential are still uncertain this far out. We’ll continue to monitor the forecast as we get closer.