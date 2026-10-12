Record-Breaking Warmth Before Rain and a Big Cooldown

TULSA, OKLA — Monday will bring mostly sunny skies and a high near 92 degrees in Tulsa, just shy of the record of 94 set in 1978 and gusty south-southwesterly winds. These conditions could increase the risk of fires spreading quickly, so any outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.

The warmth will continue to build into Tuesday, with temperatures starting near 74 degrees then climbing to around 93. That would break the current record high of 92, set in 1963!

Increasing moisture and cloud cover will bring a growing chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms by the evening hours and overnight. Overnight temperatures will also remain warm, with record-high low temperatures possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

Confidence is increasing in a widespread rainfall event from Tuesday night through Thursday. Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected as weather systems move across the region.

Some locations could see moderate to locally heavy rainfall, and a few strong to severe storms will also be possible. The timing and placement of the heaviest rain will become clearer as the system approaches.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, with showers and thunderstorms continuing. Morning temperatures will start in the low 70s before afternoon highs reach the low 80s.

Rain chances will continue Thursday as another cold front moves south across the area. Highs will reach the upper 70s, with showers and storms gradually tapering off as the front passes.

A noticeable change is on the way by Friday, bringing cooler, drier air to Green Country.

Morning temperatures will fall to around 57 degrees, with afternoon highs only reaching the mid to upper 60s. Mostly cloudy skies and a lingering chance for a few showers are possible, along with gusty north winds of 15 to 25 mph.

The cooler weather will continue into the weekend, with morning lows dropping into the mid-40s. Afternoon highs will generally range from the 60s into the lower 70s, with temperatures trending warmer Sunday as south winds return. Partly cloudy skies are expected, although a few showers could develop Sunday afternoon.