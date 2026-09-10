Towing community honors Mike and Mary Moore with gathering on day of funeral

CATOOSA, Okla. — Nearly two weeks after Mike and Mary Moore were killed at their Tulsa towing business, members of the towing community came together to honor the couple’s lives and support their family.

Tow truck drivers from several companies gathered at Speedy’s Towing and Recovery before driving together to the couple’s funeral at Life Church in Catoosa.

Brady Stephens, owner of Stephens Trucks, was one of the many who participated in the procession.

“It was just terrible. We just couldn’t understand how something like this could happen in our community,” Stephens said.

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Tulsa police said Darius Jones shot and killed Mike and Mary Moore on Aug. 28 at the couple’s towing business on North Garnett Road during a dispute over a towed vehicle. Jones was arrested on two counts of murder.

Staff at Catoosa First Church said the Moores left behind a 12-year-old daughter whom they formally adopted earlier this year.

Drivers from competing towing companies put that competition aside as they gathered to remember the couple.

“Even when we compete on a daily basis, but when it comes to something like this, you can see all the different names on the tow trucks. We’re all part of the same family,” Stephens said.

2 News Oklahoma cameras were not allowed inside the funeral, but outside the church, tow trucks continued arriving as drivers joined together to honor the Moores.

Stephens said the turnout showed how closely connected members of the towing industry are, especially when one of their own is hurting.

“This is something that went against one of our own, and we all pull together to help support the family,” Stephens said.

To support the family’s Gofundme, click here.

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