Tulsa Tech students climb 110 flights of stairs to honor 9/11 first responders

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — This year marks 25 years since the September 11 tragedy, and more than 50 Tulsa Tech criminal justice students honored more than 300 first responders who sacrificed their lives that day by climbing 110 flights of stairs.

The 110 flights represent the same climb New York City firefighters faced as they rushed into the World Trade Center towers. Students used stairs in the school's lobby area to complete the memorial climb.

Each student wore a badge around their neck honoring a specific 9/11 first responder and their heroic acts.

One of those heroes was Officer Moira Smith, who chose to help others instead of returning to handle paperwork.

Criminal justice junior Cadence Ubel said:

"She was the only female NYPD officer who died on 9/11. She was also the first person to report the attack on the Twin Towers. When she was told to go back to the station to help with reports, she refused that order."

Criminal justice junior Nate Adams carried the badges of Sergeant Rodney Gillis and Police Officer Robert Fazio — two people he said inspire him personally.

"Officer Fazio really related to me. He loved working on cars and motorcycles, and he loved helping people — his neighbors, his friends. He served as a police officer for 17 years. He definitely inspired me to be more courageous and bold in my own journey to become a cop. I'll carry that with me forever," Adams said.

Memorial stair climbs like this one are being held all over the country to remember the first responders who died helping save others.

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