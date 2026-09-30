Tahlequah officer placed on leave amid investigation into alleged excessive force

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — A Tahlequah Police officer has been placed on paid administrative leave, and an investigation has been launched following a complaint alleging excessive force.
According to TPD, the investigation comes following the arrest of a man on September 24 on Downing Street. The officer, Michael Gray, was wearing a body-worn camera at the time of the arrest.
"On September 28, 2026, Chief Nate King reviewed the arrest report and body-worn camera footage and determined there was sufficient cause to open an internal investigation," a Wednesday release said.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Read the full statement below.
"On September 24, 2026, the Tahlequah Police Department received a complaint alleging excessive force during the arrest of Levi Rogers near Whataburger on Downing Street in Tahlequah. Officer Michael Gray was the arresting officer involved in the incident.
On September 28, 2026, Chief Nate King reviewed the arrest report and available body-worn camera footage. Based on that review, Chief King determined there was sufficient cause to initiate an internal investigation into the incident.
Effective September 29, 2026, Officer Gray was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Administrative leave is a standard administrative action and is not a determination of misconduct.
The Department's Use of Force Review Board has been convened to conduct the investigation. The board will be chaired by Assistant Chief Steve Arnall and includes Lieutenant Josh Girdner, Lieutenant Matt Frits, Detective Jason Girdner, and a representative selected by Officer Gray. The officer representative has not been identified
at this time.
The purpose of the investigation is to conduct a fair, thorough, and impartial review of all available evidence and determine whether departmental policies, procedures, and training standards were followed.
The Tahlequah Police Department remains committed to transparency, accountability, and maintaining the public's trust. Due to the ongoing investigation, no further details will be released at this time."