Tahlequah officer placed on leave amid investigation into alleged excessive force

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — A Tahlequah Police officer has been placed on paid administrative leave, and an investigation has been launched following a complaint alleging excessive force.

According to TPD, the investigation comes following the arrest of a man on September 24 on Downing Street. The officer, Michael Gray, was wearing a body-worn camera at the time of the arrest.

"On September 28, 2026, Chief Nate King reviewed the arrest report and body-worn camera footage and determined there was sufficient cause to open an internal investigation," a Wednesday release said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Read the full statement below.