Tulsa Health Department plans 500 inspections to keep fair food safe for 1 million visitors

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Health Department is working to keep more than 1 million expected visitors safe and healthy as the Tulsa State Fair kicks off tomorrow.

With more than 200 food booths operating during the 11-day fair, health department officials say they will log more than 250 hours and complete around 500 inspections throughout the fair's run.

Fairgoers should look for the official Tulsa Health Department sticker on food booths, which indicates the vendor has passed safety inspections.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office will also discuss fair security at a 10 a.m. news conference on Wednesday.

According to the Tulsa State Fair's website, the fair has over 100 years of history and had an estimated 1 million people attend in 2025.

2 News will be at the Tulsa County Sheriff's news conference this morning and will also speak with health department sanitarians about how they're educating vendors on food safety.

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This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.