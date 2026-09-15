Hot and Dry Pattern Continues Before Weekend Changes

TULSA, OKLA — **HEAT ADVISORY FOR EASTERN OKLAHOMA TUESDAY FROM NOON UNTIL 7 PM.**

More heat through the week

Highs will remain in the 90s, with temperatures near 100 degrees in some areas. A moderate south wind will add to the heat, keeping afternoon heat index up to 107 degrees.

A cold front developing across Kansas will trigger showers and thunderstorms farther north, with a few storms potentially reaching far northeastern Oklahoma this evening. Most of the Tulsa area, however, will remain hot and mostly dry.

The heat will continue Wednesday through Saturday as high pressure strengthens over the region. Afternoon temperatures will generally stay in the 90s under a partly to mostly sunny sky.

Some areas have picked up beneficial rainfall recently, but much more rain is needed to reverse worsening drought conditions, especially across southeast Oklahoma.

Periods of stronger south winds will also keep fire weather concerns elevated, particularly in southeast Oklahoma where drought conditions remain more significant.

The weather pattern should begin to change this weekend as a disturbance in the jet stream moves closer to Oklahoma. This will bring the storm track farther south and increase rain and thunderstorm chances.

Temperatures should trend closer to average into next week.

However, there are still no strong signs of a true fall-like cold front just yet.

For now, expect several more days of summer-like heat before rain chances increase and temperatures begin to ease this weekend.