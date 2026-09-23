Dry and Pleasant Start to Fall

TULSA, OKLA — High pressure will keep conditions mostly quiet through Thursday, with partly to mostly sunny skies and light winds.

Morning temperatures will generally start in the upper 50s and 60s, while afternoon highs will range from the 80s north of I-40 to the low 90s farther south.

Temperatures will gradually warm toward the end of the week as winds turn more southerly.

The weather pattern becomes more active Friday into the weekend as another storm system approaches the Plains.

Clouds will increase, with a few showers possible Friday. Better chances for showers and thunderstorms arrive Saturday, especially across eastern Oklahoma, with additional rounds of rain possible Saturday night into Sunday.

Rain chances could linger into early next week as the system moves through. Severe weather or flooding impacts are not expected at this time, but the details will become clearer as the system gets closer.

The biggest change in the forecast arrives next Tuesday into Wednesday.

A stronger, fall-like storm system is expected to move across the Plains, bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms along with a strong cold front.

The front is expected to move through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, bringing a much more noticeable drop in temperatures.

Behind the front, highs could fall back into the 70s and 80s, with temperatures near or slightly below average for late September.

For now, enjoy the cooler and mostly dry weather through the middle of the week. The weekend turns more active, followed by a potentially significant taste of fall next week.