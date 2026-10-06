Cool Mornings, Warmer Afternoons

TULSA, OKLA — Tuesday will start off crisp, with temperatures dropping into the mid-50s and some of the normally cooler locations potentially dipping into the 40s. A few patches of valley fog could develop early Tuesday morning, mainly near sunrise, but widespread impacts are not expected.

By the afternoon, sunshine will quickly warm temperatures into the mid-80s. Winds will remain fairly light from the south at 5–15 mph.

The quiet weather pattern will continue Wednesday through Friday as high pressure keeps skies mostly clear and rain chances near zero.

Wednesday: Upper 50s in the morning, warming into the mid-80s. South winds 5–15 mph.

Thursday: Low temperatures near 60, followed by sunny skies and afternoon highs in the mid-80s. Southeast winds 5–15 mph.

Friday: A mild start near 63 degrees with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5–15 mph.

For the weekend, mostly sunny skies will continue with morning lows in the low to mid-60s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. South winds will become a bit breezier at 10–15 mph.

The combination of warm temperatures, dry conditions and increasing winds could once again elevate fire weather concerns, especially as drought continues across much of the area.

When Will We Get Our Next Cool Down?

A tropical system moving north from the Gulf this weekend is expected to stay east of Green Country, meaning little to no impact is expected locally. A few showers could reach parts of western Arkansas Saturday night into Sunday, but rain chances remain low.

Looking ahead to next week, a cold front could approach around the middle of the week. It’s still too early to nail down the timing or determine how much rain may accompany the front, but it could bring our next opportunity for a more significant cool down.

For now, though, enjoy the sunshine and warm temperatures — the forecast looks nearly perfect for the Tulsa State Fair!