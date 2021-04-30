Zaven Collins selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the first round of the NFL Draft

TULSA, Okla. — Zaven Collins has become the first TU grad since 1977 to be selected in the NFL Draft's first round, going 16th overall to the Arizona Cardinals.
The Hominy, Okla. native won multiple National Defensive Player of Year Awards such as the Nagurski Award, the Bednarik Award, and the Lombardi Award in 2020.
DREAM REACHED! 👑🌀 pic.twitter.com/POJ59ws01Y— Tulsa Football (@TulsaFootball) April 30, 2021
Collins' family and friends gathered for a watch party in Tulsa, as his fans in Hominy watched at the football stadium where he helped deliver them a perfect season and a state title in 2016.
