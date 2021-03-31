Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Former Mannford officer accused of killing his police chief has been found guilty

items.[0].image.alt
KJRH Creative Services
Breaking News
Posted at 2:26 PM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 15:32:01-04

MANNFORD, Okla. — A former Mannford officer accused of killing his police chief has been found guilty in court Wednesday.

50 year-old Michael Patrick Nealey has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Lucky Miller that occurred at a Pensacola Beach hotel, according to the Pensacola News Journal.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. on April 29.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7