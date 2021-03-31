MANNFORD, Okla. — A former Mannford officer accused of killing his police chief has been found guilty in court Wednesday.
50 year-old Michael Patrick Nealey has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Lucky Miller that occurred at a Pensacola Beach hotel, according to the Pensacola News Journal.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. on April 29.
