Extras announced for FX series Reservation Dogs

TULSA, Okla. — The first group of extras has been announced for the television series Reservation Dogs. Filming is set to begin soon in Oklahoma.

The FX television series is being directed and produced by award-winning Oklahoma filmmaker, Sterlin Harjo. Taika Waititi is the executive producer of the project.

Reservation Dogs is a comedy series about four Native American teenagers growing up on a reservation in eastern Oklahoma.

Filming will primarily be in the Okmulgee area as well as some scenes filming in Tulsa.

Anyone selected as an extra for this project must test for COVID-19 at the production's testing facility, located in Tulsa. Following testing, all persons must complete an online COVID-19 safety training before employment.

Strict health safety procedures, also following union guidelines, will be followed and required on set.

Extras will be paid a guaranteed $80 per 8-hour workday, including additional compensation should filming last longer.

More information on what roles are currently being cast can be found online.

To register as an extra for a future television or film project, a form can be filled out on the Freihofer Casting website.

