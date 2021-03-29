Tulsa police in search of third person from early morning police chase

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is trying to find a possible third person after a police chase ended with a car in the Arkansas River this morning.

TPD attempted to pull over a car near 61st and Peoria earlier this morning. Officers said the driver then took-off down 61st before plunging into the Arkansas River.

Both the driver and passenger were ejected from the car into the river. The driver refused to surrender at first and officers had to use pepper balls in order to arrest him.

The driver is now being questioned by TPD.

The passenger was rescued by an on-scene officer after falling unconscious from the crash. That person is now in critical condition at the hospital.

Tulsa police believe there was a third person involved who was in the backseat and are under current investigation to find them.

The identities of the suspects are not being released at this time or why they ran from the police.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --