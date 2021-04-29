IT'S ON! Tulsa State Fair 2021 is happening

TULSA, Okla. — The 2021 Tulsa State Fair IS happening this year, Tulsa officials confirm during the City of Tulsa's COVID-19 press conference today.
In a banner on the website, the fair dates are listed as September 30th through October 10th this fall. The theme for the year is 11 Days of Awesome.
The 2020 fair was canceled due to the pandemic. Only some livestock events took place.
We'll keep updating as we learn more about the plans for this year's fair.
