City of Tulsa utility bills, account system changing May 1

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa is changing its utility billing system and the format of utility bills starting on May 1.

After 20 years of the City of Tulsa utility bills looking the same, customers will see not only a new look on their bill but also a change in its online account system to make it more user-friendly. Customers will be able to register their accounts in the new system beginning Monday, May 3.

Customers will see an insert in their April utility bill explaining how to read the new format. Some of the changes include:

The amount due will be larger so it can be easily found and graphs showing water usage over the past year have been added.

Every customer will have a new Account ID Number and Customer ID Number. These are necessary for logging in to the new system online and for using the IVR system when calling Utilities Customer Service by phone.

Customers will not be charged fees for credit card payments, including online credit card payments.

In the new system, customers can sign up for AutoPay online. Customers who already are on AutoPay will not need to do anything for their utility payments to continue as usual.

Customers who use online bill payment through their bank will need to notify their bank concerning their new Account ID Number and Customer ID Number, so their Tulsa utility payments will continue to post to their new account.

Those who receive their bills electronically through email will also see these changes online.

More details on the utility bill changes can be found on the City of Tulsa's website.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --