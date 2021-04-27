Tulsa police search for suspect in stabbing at Woodland Hills Mall

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for the suspect who stabbed a man inside the Dillard's clothing store at Woodland Hills Mall.

Police said Mingo Valley officers responded to a stabbing Monday around 3 p.m. in south Tulsa.

Authorities said the victim, a 71-year-old man, was shopping in the store. He saw a young man stealing merchandise and confronted him.

The suspect pulled out a knife and then stabbed the victim once in the chest or abdomen area, according to police. TPD said the victim was taken to a local hospital and is stable after surgery.

Police said the suspect was last seen heading north from the mall. Authorities described him described as a Native American or Hispanic male between 17-18 years of age. He has dark hair in a ponytail or bun, and he had on a bulky dark jacket, black jeans, and black tennis shoes.

Detectives said they have a good lead in this case, but they are asking for the public's help for more information.

If you know anything about the case, call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can remain anonymous when calling.

For the latest crime numbers in Tulsa, click here. To review the City of Tulsa's crime map, click here.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --