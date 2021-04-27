Power pole replaced in north Tulsa neighborhood

Few words usually come to mind when looking at a power pole — a brand new pole standing straight, standing tall. But Sandra Trent found the words.

"It's a pole, but it's a very, very pretty pole," Trent said.

They are words that seem to convey Trent's conviction to her cause and her determination to get that new pole for her neighborhood.

"I've been contacting PSO for 3 1/2 years about this pole," she said.

Trent said these pictures from a few days ago show why. The old pole was leaning, looming over her north Tulsa neighborhood, like a disaster waiting to happen, if it ever toppled over in the wind.

"I can't even think of the collateral damage to our house, the home next to it, the home behind it," she said.

Trent told 2 Works for You a falling pole could rip electrical equipment off the sides of houses or worse.

"If it comes down, it would land in my neighbor's kitchen," she said.

Trent said PSO would send workers out to inspect the pole after her many calls over the years, but nothing was ever done.

"Every day, I'd come around the corner. I had to look at this pole just leaning, just knowing it was a matter of time," she said.

After 2 Works for You contacted PSO for Trent and the neighborhood, a spokesperson said a plan was in the works to replace it and that they did as promised.

"I'm feeling 110% better," Trent said. "It is amazing to come around the corner and look at that pole. What a great job you did, and Public Service did."

And that compliment, PSO can take to the bank from a customer who has a way with words about that new pole, that pretty pole.

