CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask

Rogelio V. Solis/AP
FILE - In this Friday, March 5, 2021 file photo, a restaurant worker holds his face mask in Biloxi, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Leo Carney
Posted at 11:24 AM, Apr 27, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials say fully vaccinated Americans don't need to wear masks outdoors anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers. And unvaccinated people can drop face coverings in some cases, too.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released the updated guidance Tuesday.

Previously, the CDC had been advising that people should wear masks outdoors if they are within 6 feet of each other.

The change comes as more than half of U.S. adults have gotten at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, and more than a third have been fully vaccinated.

This story is developing and will be updated.

