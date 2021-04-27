Sand Springs lifts mask ordinance

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A Green Country city is joining a list of cities ending its mask mandates. The City of Sand Springs lifted its mask ordinance Monday night.

Starting Tuesday, everyone from city workers to restaurant staff will not have to wear a mask. The decision comes as the city sees a massive decline in cases.

The Tulsa Health Dept. shows all Sand Springs zip codes in the yellow category, meaning there are less than 0.1 cases per 1000 people.

City officials tell Two Works for You there are less than 50 active cases. Still, city leaders say the decision doesn't mean the pandemic is over. They are still encouraging vaccinated people to mask up around unvaccinated and vulnerable people.

Although cases are on the decline across sand springs city leaders are only cautiously optimistic moving ahead.

“No one has enjoyed having a mask ordinance. It was done because we felt that it was the best thing for public safety and now that our numbers have greatly receded from where they were, we think now is the time to lift that,” city manager for Sand Springs, Mike Carter said.

Meanwhile, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum is preparing to address Tulsa for its mask mandate as it is set to expire by the end of the week.

