1921 Tulsa Race Massacre documentary produced by NBA star Russell Westbrook airs in May

NBA basketball player Russell Westbrook joins demonstrators Sunday June, 7, 2020 in Compton, Calif., during a protest over the death of George Floyd who died May 25 after he was restrained by Minneapolis police. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Posted at 2:55 PM, Apr 26, 2021
TULSA, Okla. — The documentary over the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre produced by Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook is airing in May in honor of the event's centennial.

The History Channel announced on Facebook that the documentary is titled Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre. The two-hour documentary will take an in-depth look at the tragic events that took place over a century ago, including the birth of Black Wall Street to the moments leading up to its downfall from the race massacre.

Westbrook decided to produce the documentary after learning about the history of Oklahoma, including Tulsa and the 1921 Race Massacre. He previously played 11 years for the Oklahoma City Thunder before being traded to the Houston Rockets in 2019.

Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre is airing on Sunday, May 30, at 8 p.m.

