OSDH resumes administering Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is resuming the distribution and administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, April 26.

This decision comes after the CDC and FDA recommended a full pause on the use of the vaccine after occurrences of rare blood clotting in six Americans were reported on April 13.

"Effective immediately, we will resume the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Oklahoma in alignment with the CDC and FDA's recommendation," said Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed.

OSDH and the Tulsa Health Department announced later that day on April 13 they would both discontinue administering the vaccine based on the recommendation.

"We will continue to take all the proper precautions to prioritize the health and safety of all Oklahomans," said Reed. "We need to use every tool available to stop the spread of this virus and encourage all Oklahomans to continue scheduling vaccine appointments to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their communities.”

