Navy veteran impacted by house fire raising money to rebuild

SAPULPA, Okla — A Sapulpa veteran lost his home when a fire ripped through it, leaving him to try to figure out a new living situation.

James Hill served his country and community for years. Now he needs a helping hand from the community in his time of need.

“I’m 76 years old, I’ll be 77 in June and I”m living on retirement and social security, and was comfortable until this,” said James Hill, Navy Veteran and long-time Sapulpa resident.

He has lived in his house for 41 years.

Hill also worked for Channel 2 as a photographer back in the 1960s.

A few weeks ago he stepped away from his home to go to the post office, when he returned he found his home engulfed by flames.

He lost his best friend and companion, his yorkie, to the fire as well as his home.

“Oh my dog, I truly loved that little dog, it slept with me, and that’s my biggest loss, was that little dog, I truly loved that little dog,”Hill said.

The extensive damage from the fire left his home uninhabitable and since his home wasn't insured he knows rebuilding will be a huge expense.

The last few weeks he has been sleeping on a futon in a back room powered by a generator.

Hill tells 2 Works for You the city inspector said the home will have to be torn down, and right now he cannot live in his home.

“I don’t have that kind of money, and I'm not ready to move,"Hill said.

For more information about how to help James Hill you can click here to access his GoFundMe page.

