What to know as Tulsa's mask mandate expires this weekend

TULSA, Okla. — Starting May 1, the City of Tulsa's mask mandate will no longer be in effect.

Once the mandate expires on Saturday, it will end the requirement for masks in public spaces and the spacing requirements for restaurants and bars, as well as the mask requirement for restaurant and bar employees.

Any Tulsa business, venue, or restaurant can still choose to require at their establishment. People who refuse to wear a mask at such a place will be subject to trespassing violations.

There are several City of Tulsa services that will also still require a mask even as the mandate expires. Tulsa Transit riders will still be required to wear a mask on buses. The Tulsa International Airport will also keep its mask mandate in accordance with federal government guidelines.

Those who visit any public-facing City facilities are required to still wear a mask indoors. Tulsa Parks will also continue to require masks inside all Tulsa Parks community centers.

Mayor G.T. Bynum has mandated any event being held in Tulsa must submit a COVID-19 safety plan for gatherings of 500 people or more and follow the State of Oklahoma's OURS Plan for the time being.

Tulsa's larger attractions such as the Philbrook Museum of Art, the Tulsa Zoo, and 12 others have agreed to continue current mask requirements and social distancing for all indoor spaces through the month of May even after the mask mandate expires this weekend.

