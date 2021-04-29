NWS Tulsa confirms two tornados touched down during Wednesday's storms

TULSA, Okla. — The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes in Green Country on Wednesday, April 28.

NWS said an EF1 tornado touched down in Adair County near Stilwell at 6:12 a.m. Damage reports included uprooted trees and damaged barns and homes. Adair County also sustained flooding and had a swift water rescue.

SEE MORE: GALLERY: Storm damage in Adair County

The team also confirmed an EF1 tornado in Pittsburg County. Damage reports included uprooted trees, a destroyed building, and damages to a home. The storm survey continues Thursday.

This is a developing story we'll update as it develops.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

