Adair County sustains storm damage, 2 saved in water rescue

ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. — Adair County sustained multiple reports of storm damage after tornado warnings were issued Wednesday. Tornado sirens went off in the towns of Stilwell, Okla. and Westville, Okla.
The Westville Fire Department was called to a swift water rescue around noon after two people got stuck in high water in their truck.
GALLERY: Storm damage in Adair County
The volunteer fire department deployed their water rescue boat and got the two people to dry ground.
During the rescue, officials told 2 Works for You that the water rose another 3 feet. There were also multiple reports of barn damage in and around the area.
Several downed trees blocked roadways, and there were some downed power lines reported off Highway 59 just north of Stilwell.
Ozark Electric was able to restore power to the Peavine Baron area.
So far, flooding has been the biggest issue making some roads in the county impassable.
Trending Stories:
- Justice Department indicts 3 men on federal hate crime charges in death of Ahmaud Arbery
- DOWNLOAD the 2 Works for You app for alerts
- Michael Collins: Astronaut who piloted Apollo 11 crew to the moon dies at 90
- FOLLOW 2 Works for You on Facebook
- NEED TO KNOW: City of Tulsa utility bills changing May 1
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter