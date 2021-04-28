Adair County sustains storm damage, 2 saved in water rescue

ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. — Adair County sustained multiple reports of storm damage after tornado warnings were issued Wednesday. Tornado sirens went off in the towns of Stilwell, Okla. and Westville, Okla.

The Westville Fire Department was called to a swift water rescue around noon after two people got stuck in high water in their truck.

GALLERY: Storm damage in Adair County

The volunteer fire department deployed their water rescue boat and got the two people to dry ground.

During the rescue, officials told 2 Works for You that the water rose another 3 feet. There were also multiple reports of barn damage in and around the area.

Several downed trees blocked roadways, and there were some downed power lines reported off Highway 59 just north of Stilwell.

Ozark Electric was able to restore power to the Peavine Baron area.

So far, flooding has been the biggest issue making some roads in the county impassable.

Trending Stories:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --