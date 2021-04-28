Tulsa mayor announces drop of mask mandate for bar, restaurants workers

TULSA, Okla. — Mask mandates are coming to an end as things begin to look positive in Tulsa.

Mayor G.T. Bynum announced Wednesday morning that he will dismiss a mask order currently in place for restaurant and bar employees while they are at work once the City of Tulsa's mask ordinance lapses this Friday, April 20.

In his Facebook post, Bynum is going by the trends provided by the Tulsa Health Department to allow both mask ordinances to expire later this week. THD believes that local contact tracing data does not support current mask ordinance rules, according to the same Facebook post.

Rules for putting on events in Tulsa, such as the number of people allowed to attend, will still remain in place after the mandate expires.

Bynum encourages Tulsans to get vaccinated and to visit with their doctor should they have any concerns about their health.

The City of Tulsa and THD will still host its regular COVID-19 brief meeting scheduled this Thursday, April 29, to discuss the next steps in response to the pandemic.

