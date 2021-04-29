From Hominy to the NFL: Zaven Collin's journey to a potential Round One pick

TULSA, Okla. — Zaven Collins is living the dream as he could become a Round One pick as the NFL Draft begins tonight.

Collins grew up in Hominy and was raised by his single mother, Haley. He played every sport growing up, including gymnastics and track along with football. Collins also loves to hunt and fish.

His mother, Haley, was determined to provide all the opportunities for her son and took him to sports camps all over the region.

One of the football camps Collins ended up attending was hosted by the Golden Hurricanes in 2016. The University of Tulsa would later end up being his only FBS scholarship offer.

Collins has been named as an All-American Linebacker for TU during the three seasons he played. In 2020, he won multiple National Defensive Player of Year Awards such as the Nagurski Award, the Bednarik Award, and the Lombardi Award.

Due to his success, Collins is expected to become a potential Round One pick in the Nfl Draft tonight. Draft experts believe he could be drafted anywhere between the 16th and 35th pick of the night.

If drafted tonight, he would become the first TU player taken in Round One since 1977.

The NFL Draft starts tonight at 7 p.m. local time and lasts until Saturday. The Draft will be broadcasted on the NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

