Sweet 16 celebration: ORU students, fans welcome home team after miracle run

TULSA, Okla. — The ORU men's basketball team experienced a homecoming fit for heroes tonight.

Students, fans, and alumni came together at the Mabee Center to celebrate ORU’s Sweet 16 run in the NCAA tournament.

It was the first time in 47 years the school has ever made it that far. In the Sweet 16 game, the Golden Eagles lost to the Arkansas Razorbacks with a final score of 72-70.

Players, coach Paul Mills, and administrators all made speeches thanking fans for their support.

