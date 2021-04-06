Bill prohibiting vaccine mandate heads to OK Senate floor

TULSA, Okla. — A new bill would ban any state agencies from requiring the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The bill aims to protect Oklahomans from being punished if they opt out of getting the shot.

House Bill 2335 was heard Monday and now heads to the Senate floor after narrowly passing. Last month, the House passed it on a 71 to 25 vote pushing the bill to the Senate committee where it passed by a single vote; 6 to 5.

Representative Kevin West, one of 14 writers of the bill, says vaccinations should be an individual choice, not mandated.

“If that’s what your conviction is, I 100% support that. But again, it’s 100% a personal choice and everyone needs to make that decision,” Rep. West said.

Representative West says he is choosing to forgo the vaccine. Meanwhile, health experts across the country say the vaccine is safe and effective and are urging people to get a vaccine as soon as possible.

This legislation now heads to the Senate floor for a vote.

