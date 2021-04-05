TU Board of Trustees names TU's 21st president

TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa announced that Brad Carson is the next university president on Monday, April 5. President-elect Carson begins his term on July 1, 2021.

“Brad is an experienced and empowering leader and public servant who has demonstrated his ability to competently lead complex organizations through change," said Dana Weber, board chair.

TU's Board of Trustees formed a Presidential Search Committee last July. The committee researched and gathered community input to find the university's next president and the best fit for the role.

"I am truly honored to have this opportunity and look forward to getting to Tulsa, getting on campus and meeting with and learning from all of you," Carson said.

Carson has a long-established career in education, public service, and law. He served as a senior advisor at Boston Consulting Group and was appointed as acting undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness at the U.S. Department of Defense in 2015 by President Barack Obama. Prior to that, Carson also served as the undersecretary of the U.S. Army, where he managed the daily operations of the largest military service, and as general counsel of the U.S. Army.

Carson also served two terms as a U.S. Congressman, representing Oklahoma's 2nd District and home to the Cherokee Nation, from 2001 to 2005. He has also spent time as the president and CEO of Cherokee Nation Businesses, where he refocused the organization’s corporate strategy and governance and significantly increased revenues.

“Brad Carson’s entire career as a public servant, professor, counselor, and leader, embodies a commitment to excellence and demonstrates that leading and learning are always his primary focus,” Marcia MacLeod, TU Trustee and Chair of Presidential Search Committee said.

Carson has also previously part of the faculty for the business and law school at the University of Tulsa where he taught courses on property law, negotiation and game theory, energy policy, globalization, and law literature.

“I am thrilled that TU will have Brad as its next president,” said Interim President Janet K. Levit. “He is a brilliant leader with deep roots in Tulsa and TU. I am confident that he will bring his wealth of experience – from government, politics, tribal leadership, the private sector and academia – to innovate, to collaborate, and to lead TU to greater heights.”

Levit will continue to lead TU as the interim president until Carson can take over on July 1.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --